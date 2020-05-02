Saturday Night Party

25 More People Have Died Of Covid 19 In Ireland - 21,176 People Have Been Diagnosed With The Virus.

: 05/02/2020 - 17:39
Author: Ciara Plunkett
25 more people  with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,286* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am today,  the HPSC has been notified of 343 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 21,176 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, of whom 1,226 are in Co. Kildare.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 30 April (20,742 cases), shows:

 

·        58% are female and 42% are male

·        the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

·        2,785 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

·        Of those hospitalised, 368 cases have been admitted to ICU

·        5,973 cases are associated with healthcare workers

·        Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,277 (50% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,226 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,156 cases (6%)

·        Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 34%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

 

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 deaths. The figure of 1,286 deaths reflects this.

