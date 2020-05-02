1,226 people in Co. Kildare have now been diagnosed with Covid 19.

That's an increase from 1,215 people on Health Protection Surveillance Centre information issued on Friday.

Kildare has 6% of the total number of Covid 19 cases in Ireland, and the second highest number of confirmed cases, after Dublin.

Nationally, 25 more people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,286* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am today, the HPSC has been notified of 343 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 21,176 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland,

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 30 April (20,742 cases), shows:

· 58% are female and 42% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

· 2,785 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 368 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 5,973 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,277 (50% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,226 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,156 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 34%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 deaths. The figure of 1,286 deaths reflects this.