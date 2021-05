The President is leading tributes to the actor Tom Hickey who has died at the age of 77.

The Kildare native is probably best remembered for his role as Benjy in the RTÉ series The Riordans,

Michael D. Higgins says he gave over six decades to his profession and leaves an indelible imprint on Irish theatre.

Meanwhile The Arts Council says Tom Hickey's work has left a lasting impression on people from several generations.

File image: Tom Hickey/Paul Daly - RollingNews