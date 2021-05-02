Listen: NPHET Has "No Concerns" About Plan To Re-Open Society.

The head of NPHET's modelling group says he has "no concerns" about the plan to reopen society over the summer.

Professor Philip Nolan, who is Maynooth University, says the measures announced by government last week have been "carefully calibrated".

He says the planned reopening can work if people follow the rules.

The planned easing of restrictions begins on Tuesday with the full return of construction, while intercounty travel and larger outdoors meetups will be allowed from next Monday.

However Professor Nolan says variants could cause a "bump on the road":

File image; RollingNews