Listen: 135 Homes In Kildare Development Sold To Investment Fund For €54 MIllion.

: 02/05/2021 - 17:39
Author: Ciara Plunkett
catherine_murphy_05_03_19_rollingnews.jpg

People hoping to buy around 135 newly-built homes in Co Kildare have been told by the selling agent they're no longer on the market.

It's because a real estate investment fund has swooped in with 54 million euro and bought four-fifths of a new housing estate in Maynooth.

The Business Post reports Round Hill Capital will put the brand new homes on the rental market.

Social Democrats co-leader and local TD Catherine Murphy says she's heard from many people hoping to buy their first home who just feel they haven't a hope.

newstalk1654666.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: RollingNews

