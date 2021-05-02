Listen: 135 Homes In Kildare Development Sold To Investment Fund For €54 MIllion.

People hoping to buy around 135 newly-built homes in Co Kildare have been told by the selling agent they're no longer on the market.

It's because a real estate investment fund has swooped in with 54 million euro and bought four-fifths of a new housing estate in Maynooth.

The Business Post reports Round Hill Capital will put the brand new homes on the rental market.

Social Democrats co-leader and local TD Catherine Murphy says she's heard from many people hoping to buy their first home who just feel they haven't a hope.

File image: RollingNews