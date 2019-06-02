Sunday Favourites

Listen: US President Donald Trump Says Britian Should Leave EU Without A Deal.

The US president says Britain should leave the UK without a deal if Brussels refuses to meet its demands.

Donald Trump also suggested to The Sunday Times that Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage should be involved in negotiations.

Greg Swenson is from Republicans Overseas:

 

