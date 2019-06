Irish women over 40 are three times more likely to have a miscarriage than expectant mothers in their twenties.

According to UCC researchers, women between 25 and 29 had a miscarriage rate of 51 per 1,000 births.

But for women over 40, this rate jumped to 151 per 1,000 births.

The study examined 50,000 women in Ireland who were hospitalised with early miscarriages.



