Gardaí are searching for the driver of a silver-coloured Ford Focus car after a man was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run in Dundalk in County Louth.

They're describing the incident, which happened at Barrack Street yesterday morning, as 'a deliberate act of endangerment'.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Ruairi Ó Murchú says the whole community is in shock:



