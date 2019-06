The HSE is being accused of trying to hide bad news about the health service.

The Sunday Independent reports that a hospital group chairman was asked not to highlight significant under-reporting of delayed discharges from hospital beds.

Graham Knowles, of the University of Limerick Hospitals Group, claims a HSE official told him it was 'important not to damage confidence in the HSE'.

Fianna Fáil's health spokesperson, Stephen Donnelly, says it's a very worrying development:

