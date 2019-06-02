Sunday Favourites

10am - 12pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen: Conservative Leadership Race "Gone Mad" As 13th Candidate Declared.

: 06/02/2019 - 10:52
Author: Simon Doyle
There are now 13 candidates in the UK's Conservative leadership race.

Former universities minister Sam Gyimah is the latest to declare his interest in the top job.

The Brexit Party's Anne Widdecombe - who is a former Tory herself - thinks that this leadership contest is getting out of hand:
 

