Over €900,000 Granted For Kildare Rural Projects This Year; €200,000 Paid So Far.

Over €900,000 worth of rural regeneration projects have been granted so far for Kildare this year.

That's according to Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring, who released nationwide details on funding and allocated projects under the department's LEADER programme.

21 projects have been approved for the county up until the end of May this year, with €912,242 being granted for these projects.

However, only €211,422 has been paid of this figure so far for the projects.

