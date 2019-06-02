€15,000 Secured By KCC For Kildare EU WiFi Project In 2018.

15,000 euro was successfully secured by Kildare County Council for an EU WiFi project in 2018.

The Department of Rural and Community Development confirmed the successful bids for funding for the project, WiFi4EU, nationwide this week.

Local Authorities were able to apply for funding of €15,000 for each 'voucher' they received in the bidding process.

KCC attained one voucher for the project in the first round of applications, but were unable to secure other vouchers in the second round of applications.

84 vouchers were awarded nationwide for the project in 2018, which is a total of €1,260,000.