Sunday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Cein Meade & Eoin Beatty

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

€15,000 Secured By KCC For Kildare EU WiFi Project In 2018.

: 06/02/2019 - 12:39
Author: Simon Doyle
wifi_logo.png

15,000 euro was successfully secured by Kildare County Council for an EU WiFi project in 2018.

The Department of Rural and Community Development confirmed the successful bids for funding for the project, WiFi4EU, nationwide this week.

Local Authorities were able to apply for funding of €15,000 for each 'voucher' they received in the bidding process.

KCC attained one voucher for the project in the first round of applications, but were unable to secure other vouchers in the second round of applications.

84 vouchers were awarded nationwide for the project in 2018, which is a total of €1,260,000.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!