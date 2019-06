Animal-rights campaigners are calling for fur farming to be banned in Ireland.

It's after it emerged two firms received grants by the state of more than 200-thousand-euro under employment and capital grant schemes.

The Irish Mail on Sunday reports that three fur farms remain in Ireland where thousands of mink are gassed to death.

Aideen Yourell, from the Irish Council Against Blood Sports, says it is a disgusting industry:

