The Irish Medical Organisation's calling for temporary health facilities to be built to deal with the aftermath of the Covid-19 crisis.

The IMO will make the call at the Oireachtas Covid-19 committee, which is getting under way around now.

It says the capacity of the health service is set to be reduced by 50 per cent, due to social distancing.

Anthony O'Connor, a consultant in Tallaght Hospital, says extra capacity is badly needed.

Stock image: Shutterstock.