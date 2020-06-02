K Drive

New Car Registrations Dropped By 72% In May.

06/02/2020
Ciara Plunkett
New car registrations dropped by 72 per cent last month compared to the same time last year.

There were only 6,320 in May - a drop of 1,751 on a year earlier.

It's due to retailers' showrooms remaining closed until May 18th, due to Covid-19.

 

Stock image: Pixabay

