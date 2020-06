Grocery sales during the lockdown have grown by the fastest rate in 15 years.

In the 12 weeks up to May 17th, they rose by more than a quarter.

According to Kantar, alcohol sales were up 93 per cent and with the good weather, an extra 5 million euro was spent on ice cream.

The closure of salons has led to a 25 per cent increase in the sale of haircare products.

