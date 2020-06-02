Listen 1 Million People Could Be On Hospital Waiting Lists By Year's End, If Non-Covid Care Doesn't Ramp Up.

A million people could be waiting on an appointment in the public health system by the end of the year if non-COVID care can't ramp up soon.

The Irish Medical Organisation has warned the capacity of the system may be halved to comply with social distancing rules.

It's called on the government to build temporary facilities to make up for the capacity being lost when the takeover of private hospitals ends later this month.

Consultant in Tallaght Hospital Anthony O'Connor told an Oireachtas committee many people could be waiting on an appointment:

