A man in his 60s has died after a crash in County Mayo.

It happened at around half ten this morning at Creggs Road, The Quay, Ballina, and just one car was involved.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Mayo General Hospital for a post mortem examination.

No other injuries were reported and diversions are currently in place.

Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested to examine the scene and there is an appeal for witnesses.