Listen: Trump Criticised For Using A Church As A Photo-Op.

Donald Trump has been critcised for using a church as a photo opportunity - with teargas and rubber bullets fired at protesters blocking the way.

Last night, he announced the military would be deployed to cities where demonstrations have turned violent - following the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in police custody.

The US President then walked across from the White House to a church left damaged by the unrest, where he held up a bible.

Bishop Mariann Edgar Buddeis from the Diocese of Washington, which oversees the church:

