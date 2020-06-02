The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Trump Criticised For Using A Church As A Photo-Op.

: 06/02/2020 - 15:47
Author: Ciara Plunkett
donald_trump_at_rally_pixabay.jpg

Donald Trump has been critcised for using a church as a photo opportunity - with teargas and rubber bullets fired at protesters blocking the way.

Last night, he announced the military would be deployed to cities where demonstrations have turned violent - following the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in police custody.

The US President then walked across from the White House to a church left damaged by the unrest, where he held up a bible.

Bishop Mariann Edgar Buddeis from the Diocese of Washington, which oversees the church:

newstalk1345731.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!