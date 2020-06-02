Listen: There Are Calls For A Change In The Law To Allow 16 & 17 Yr. Olds To Change Their Gender.

There are calls for laws to be amended urgently to allow children to change their gender.

The proposal is being examined by Fine Gael following the drafting of a policy paper from its LGBT committee as part of government formation talks.

At the moment children aged 16 and 17 can apply in court to change their gender, if they have parental consent and medical approval, while the proposed change would enable all children to legally do so.

BelongTo, which supports LGBT young people, says it's hopeful, following the recommendations.

CEO Moninne Griffith says it has been a long road so far: