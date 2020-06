Over half of fathers entitled to paternity benefit in 2018, took it.

New CSO figures show one in ten women on maternity leave did not return to work the following year.

Over half of women received a top-up payment from their employer in 2019.

Paternity benefit was paid to 3.1 per 100 employees in 2019, up from 2.9 the previous year.

Image: Shutterstock