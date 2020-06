An Irish MEP wants the Taoiseach to call in the US Ambassador over the behaviour of President Trump.

It's in the wake of his handling of the fall out from the death of George Floyd.

A wave of protests has swept across the country, with Donald Trump threatening to deploy the military to tackle violence.

Fianna Fail MEP Barry Andrews claims Ireland should use the close ties between the countries, to outline concerns about the US President:

File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews