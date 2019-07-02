Govt. Launches Public Consultation On Control Of Dogs In Public Places.

It could soon be the law that all dogs in public places have to be on a lead.

The government has launched a public consultation to review the current dog control measures.

People are being asked if dog control measures in Ireland are strict enough.

The government is asking people to give their opinions on a number of issues including breed specific rules, dog fouling and the sale of dogs online

The consultation has been launched by Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development Seán Canney:

Many local authorities have introduced by-laws that require dogs to be on a lead but only in certain parts of the country.

People are being askd to email their submission by Friday the 6th of September to dogconsultation@DRCD.gov.ie

Stock image.