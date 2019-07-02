Public Workshop Of Kildare's Draft Climate Adaptation Strategy Takes Place Tonight.

A workshop on Kildare County Council's Draft Climate Adaptation Strategy is taking place this evening.

It is being facilitate by the Kildare PPN Environmental College.

The strategy is aimed at creating a "climate resilient Kildare" and enable effective response to "threats posed by climate change."

KCC says it has three main pillars: climate change risk comprehension, implementation of climate resilient actions and mainstreaming of climate adaptation considerations in to council policy and operation.

The work shop takes place in Solas Bhride, Kildare Town and begins at 7.30 pm.

The closing date for submissions is Tuesday 9th July.

Image courtesy NASA