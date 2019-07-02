Kildare Focus

Just 2 North Kildare Properties For Rent Under HAP Limits, Out Of 68.

: 07/02/2019 - 13:39
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Simon Communities has found that, out of 68 rental properties available in North Kildare, only 2 fall under Housing Assistance Payment limits.

It has released its Locked Out of the Market report.

In North Kildare, no properties were available under relevant limits for single people, couples, or couples with children in receipt of HAP or rent supplement.

2 properties were available for single people with one child.

Nationally, of 525 homes surveyed, 8% fell under HAP limits in applicable areas.

