The Dept. of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance, following a Kildare man's death in Russian.

40 year old Alan Mahon, from Monasterevin, died on an expedition to Mount Elbrus on Sunday.

He was with a group of 10 climbers, including 6 Irish climber.

Mount Elbrus, in Southern Russia, is Europe’s highest peak at 5,642m (18,510 ft)