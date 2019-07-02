Listen: VFI Says High Compensation Awards Contribute To "Compo Culture".

A woman has been recorded putting glass in her mouth and pretending to choke on it in a pub in Kildare.

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland says the levels of compensation awards have made it an 'incentive' to do these type of acts.

The pub group says it's "lucky" the owners of Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge has CCTV in place otherwise it could have had a financial impact on the business.

Chief Executive of the VFI Padraig Cribben, says premises are closing down because of a growing 'compo-culture':