€531 Disparity Between Highest & Lowest Average Rents In Kildare Towns.

There's a disparity of €531 per month between the highest and lowest average rents in Kildare.
The Residential Tenancies Board says the highest average rent, per town, is in Maynooth.
It is €1,314.23.
The lowest is in Athy, at €783.36.
The county-wide average is €1,151, and there are 12,000 households in Kildare in privately rented accommodation.
Kildare Town: €979.02
Athy: €783.36
Castledermot: €860.08
Celbridge: €1,215.82
Clane: €1,114.61
Kilcock: €1,095.64
Kilcullen: €1,029.16
Kill: €1,187.81
Leixlip: €1,277.78
Maynooth: €1,314.23
Monasterevin: € 896.20
Naas: €1,179.34
Newbridge: €997.82
Rathangan: €907.76
Sallins: €1,149.28