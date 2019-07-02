€531 Disparity Between Highest & Lowest Average Rents In Kildare Towns.

There's a disparity of €531 per month between the highest and lowest average rents in Kildare.

The Residential Tenancies Board says the highest average rent, per town, is in Maynooth.

It is €1,314.23.

The lowest is in Athy, at €783.36.

The county-wide average is €1,151, and there are 12,000 households in Kildare in privately rented accommodation.

Kildare Town: €979.02

Athy: €783.36

Castledermot: €860.08

Celbridge: €1,215.82

Clane: €1,114.61

Kilcock: €1,095.64

Kilcullen: €1,029.16

Kill: €1,187.81

Leixlip: €1,277.78

Maynooth: €1,314.23

Monasterevin: € 896.20

Naas: €1,179.34

Newbridge: €997.82

Rathangan: €907.76

Sallins: €1,149.28