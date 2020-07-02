Refusal of planning permission for new homes in Kilcullen has been appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

In April, Kildare County Council declined to grant planning permission to Knoxpark Developments Limited for the construction of 54 homes at Kilcullenbridge

The local authority refused permission on three grounds, including the topography and gradient of the site.

ABP is scheduled to issue a decision on October 27th.

The development description, as publshed by Kildare County Council, is:

"(a) 54 No. new semi-detached dwellings comprising 27 No. three bedroom two storey dwellings Type A1, 1 No. three bedroom two storey dwelling Type A2, 9 No. four bedroom dormer dwellings Type B1, 1 No. four bedroom dormer dwelling Type B2, 10 No. three bedroom dormer dwellings Type C1, 3 No. two bedroom bungalow dwellings Type D1 and 3 No. two bedroom bungalow dwellings Type D2. (b) Two new vehicular and pedestrian access points connecting into an existing roads network within the existing adjoining housing development and also new pedestrian entrance onto the R448 Naas Road. (c) All associated site development and facilitation works to include temporary construction vehicle entrance and access road along existing agricultural access, civil engineering cut and fill works to achieve levels proposed, roads, paths, car parking, drainage and sewerage networks, watermain, electrical and telecommunications service connections, boundary treatments, landscaping works

Development Address:

Kilcullenbridge,Naas Road,Kilcullen,Co. Kildare.