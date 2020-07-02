The Breakfast Show

6am - 9am
with
Darragh O'Dea

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Refusal Of Planning Permission For New Homes In Kilcullen Has Been Appealed To An Bord Pleanala.

: 07/02/2020 - 08:11
Author: Eoin Beatty
an_bord_pleanala_logo.jpg

 

Refusal of planning permission for new homes in Kilcullen has been appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

In April, Kildare County Council declined to grant planning permission to Knoxpark Developments Limited for the construction of 54 homes at Kilcullenbridge

The local authority refused permission on three grounds, including the topography and gradient of the site.

ABP is scheduled to issue a decision on October 27th.

The development description, as publshed by Kildare County Council, is:
"(a) 54 No. new semi-detached dwellings comprising 27 No. three bedroom two storey dwellings Type A1, 1 No. three bedroom two storey dwelling Type A2, 9 No. four bedroom dormer dwellings Type B1, 1 No. four bedroom dormer dwelling Type B2, 10 No. three bedroom dormer dwellings Type C1, 3 No. two bedroom bungalow dwellings Type D1 and 3 No. two bedroom bungalow dwellings Type D2. (b) Two new vehicular and pedestrian access points connecting into an existing roads network within the existing adjoining housing development and also new pedestrian entrance onto the R448 Naas Road. (c) All associated site development and facilitation works to include temporary construction vehicle entrance and access road along existing agricultural access, civil engineering cut and fill works to achieve levels proposed, roads, paths, car parking, drainage and sewerage networks, watermain, electrical and telecommunications service connections, boundary treatments, landscaping works
Development Address:
Kilcullenbridge,Naas Road,Kilcullen,Co. Kildare.

 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!