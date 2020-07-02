EU: "Serious Divergences" Between Both Sides In Brexit Deal Talks.

The EU says there are 'serious divergences' between both sides after this week's talks about a Brexit deal.

The EU's Michel Barnier and the UK's David Frost had four days of face-to-face discussions - the first since the Covid-19 pandemic.

But Mr Barnier says both sides remain split on a number of issues, including fisheries and a level playing field for businesses.

The next round of negotiations will take place on July 20th, with the Brexit transition period due to end in December.

Stock image: Pixabay