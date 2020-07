The Tanaiste says he's confident a full reopening of schools in September is possible.

Teaching Unions are concerned fully reopening schools may be made difficult by social distancing requirements.

New guidance from the Department of Education suggests primary school students from third class up and all secondary school students will have to socially distance in class.

Leo Varadkar says the full reopening of schools will depend on the behaviour of the virus.

File image: RollingNews