The state has recorded a 5.3 billion euro budget deficit to the end of June.

The rise in expenditure came particularly for the Departments of Health and Social Protection in response to Covid-19.

There was an increase in corporation tax receipts of 1.7 billion euro - but VAT receipts are down 1.5 billion on the first half of last year.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said the state remains on course to run a deficit of between 23 and 30 billion euro in 2020.

File image: RollingNews