Listen Live Logo

Country Matters

with
Shane, Ciara & Laura

13 Year Old Boy Due Back In Court Over Ana Kriegel's Murder

: 08/02/2018 - 07:46
Author: Shane Beatty
anastasia_kriegal_3.jpg

One of two teenage boys charged with the murder of 14-year-old Ana Kriegel is due back in court today.

The boy, who can't be named because he's only 13, is accused of murdering the Leixlip teen at a disused farmhouse in Dublin two months ago.

The boy was initially refused bail by a High Court judge at the end of last month.

He was due to appear before the Children’s Court earlier this week but the judge was told he was before the High Court again applying for bail

The court was then told bail had been granted.

Judge John O’Connor agreed to adjourn the case until today and remanded him in custody in his absence with consent to bail.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!