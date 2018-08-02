13 Year Old Boy Due Back In Court Over Ana Kriegel's Murder

One of two teenage boys charged with the murder of 14-year-old Ana Kriegel is due back in court today.

The boy, who can't be named because he's only 13, is accused of murdering the Leixlip teen at a disused farmhouse in Dublin two months ago.

The boy was initially refused bail by a High Court judge at the end of last month.

He was due to appear before the Children’s Court earlier this week but the judge was told he was before the High Court again applying for bail

The court was then told bail had been granted.

Judge John O’Connor agreed to adjourn the case until today and remanded him in custody in his absence with consent to bail.