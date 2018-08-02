Listen Live Logo

Road Resurfacing Due To Take Place In Naas District Weather Permitting

: 08/02/2018 - 10:13
Author: Laura Donnelly
Road resurfacing is due to take place in the Naas Municipal District today, weather permitting.

Work is scheduled to take place on the L6064, from the Lewistown Road to the Ladytown Road.

Traffic management will be in place for the duration of the works with local traffic facilitated.

 

 

