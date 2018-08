Ryanair is facing 'co-ordinated' pilot strikes in Europe next week.

The airlines says it's received notice of action next Friday by pilots in Sweden and Belgium.

Pilots in Germany and the Netherlands will also down tools on the same day.

British based Ryanair pilots have also taken a step towards industrial action.

Professor in Employment Law at Maynooth University, Michael Doherty, says the unions tactics are designed to exert maximum pressure.