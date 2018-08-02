Listen Live Logo

Water Supply To Parts Of Kildare Town Disrupted

: 08/02/2018 - 12:46
Author: Laura Donnelly
Water supply is disrupted in parts of Kildare town today.

Irish Water says essential maintenance works may cause supply disruptions to Lourdesville Housing Estate and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to be completed by 1pm today, and supply should then return to normal.

