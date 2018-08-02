Meat Company Issues Product Recall Over Salmonella Fears

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland is advising that Newbridge Meats is recalling a batch of sausage products over salmonella fears.

The FSAI said: "As a precautionary measure, Newbridge Meats is initiating a recall of a batch of sausage products with batch code S033018 due to the presence of salmonella."

The authority says this may make the implicated batches unsafe to handle and consume.

Consumers who have bought the batches should dispose of the product or return to the place of purchase.

The implicated products are Newbridge Meats - fresh sausage meat (1lb packets), fresh sausage size 16, fresh pork & leek sausage, fresh cocktail sausage, fresh cumberland sausage, fresh sausage size 12, fresh sausage loose, fresh sausage size 8.