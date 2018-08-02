Road Resurfacing Underway In Naas Area

Road resurfacing is underway in the Naas Municipal District.
The works are ongoing on the L6038 from Redbog to the N81 until Tuesday 7th August.
Traffic management will be in place for the duration of the works with local traffic facilitated.
