Listen: SF Leader Says Johnson "Views Ireland Solely Through The Prism Of What Is Good For Britain".

The Sinn Fein Leader says the Boris Johnson "regards Ireland solely through a prism of what is good for Britain....for England".

Mary Lou McDonald met with the British Prime Minister on his trip to Belfast this week.

Mr. Johnson's meetings with various political parties took place behind closed doors, following on from poor receptions in visits to Scotland and Wales.

The UK government has, also this week, increased its plans for a no-deal scenario on October 31st, by introducing a 2-billion pound fund.

Mary Lou McDonald, speaking to Kildare Today, says Ireland "does not figure" for Johnson.

File image: Mary Lou McDonald/RollingNews