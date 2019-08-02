Listen: GRA Reports "Very Worrying Pattern" Of Attacks On Gardai & Frontline Personnel.

The Garda Representative Association says a "very worrying pattern" of attacks on front-line emergency service personnel is emerging.
This week, a garda was dragged by a vehicle on Dublin's Cork Street.
A garda on a bicycle was dragged along a Newbridge street last year, and a garda died following an incident in Castleblayney.
And in Cork, members of the Fire Service was attacked by people throwing stones as they responded to a call-out.
The GRA represents around 300 gardai stationed in the Kildare Divsion.
Senior member, Damien McCarthy, has bee speaking to Kildare Today