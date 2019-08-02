K Drive

Listen: GRA Reports "Very Worrying Pattern" Of Attacks On Gardai & Frontline Personnel.

: 08/02/2019 - 12:40
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Garda Representative Association says a "very worrying pattern" of attacks on front-line emergency service personnel is emerging.

This week, a garda was dragged by a vehicle on Dublin's Cork Street.

A garda on a bicycle was dragged along a Newbridge street last year, and a garda died following an incident in Castleblayney.

And in Cork, members of the Fire Service was attacked by people throwing stones as they responded to a call-out.

The GRA represents around 300 gardai stationed in the Kildare Divsion.

Senior member, Damien McCarthy, has bee speaking to Kildare Today

fridamien.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

