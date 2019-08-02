K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Google To Allow Android Users In The EU A Choice Of Search Engine.

: 08/02/2019 - 13:02
Author: Ciara Plunkett
google_logo_high_rez.jpg

Google is going to allow Android users in Europe a choice of search engine after being handed a record fine last year.

The tech firm was told to pay over 4 billion euro for abusing its market position through Android phones.

From next year, a choice screen will appear for people setting up new products.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!