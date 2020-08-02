Concern Over Sharing Quarters in Direct Provision Centres Follows Kildare Cluster

The Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland and the Irish Refugee Council have expressed concerns about residents of Direct Provision Centres sharing living quarters.

Their renewed concern is after reports of more than two dozen cases of Covid-19 at a Centre linked to a cluster at the Irish Dog Foods facility, Naas Industrial Estate..

The factory confirmed the outbreak in a statement issued to Kfm News earlier this week.

Testing for the virus was carried out in the Eyre Powell Hotel Centre in mid-week.

MASI maintains that 31 cases of infection have been confirmed at the Direct Provision Centre at the Eyre Powell Centre, formerly the Eyre Powell Hotel, Main St., Newbridge.

Eyre Powell is one of 3 Direct Provision Centres, reported to have had some residents, from each, working in the Irish Dog Foods factory in Naas.