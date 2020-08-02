Sunday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Cein Meade & Eoin Beatty

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Concern Over Sharing Quarters in Direct Provision Centres Follows Kildare Cluster

: 08/02/2020 - 11:57
Author: Thomas Maher
swab_test_covid_19_etc_pixabay.jpg

The Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland and the Irish Refugee Council have expressed concerns about residents of Direct Provision Centres sharing living quarters.

Their renewed concern is after reports of more than two dozen cases of Covid-19 at a Centre linked to a cluster at the Irish Dog Foods facility, Naas Industrial Estate..

The factory confirmed the outbreak in a statement issued to Kfm News earlier this week.

Testing for the virus was carried out in the Eyre Powell Hotel Centre in mid-week.

MASI maintains that 31 cases of infection have been confirmed at the Direct Provision Centre at the Eyre Powell Centre, formerly the Eyre Powell Hotel, Main St., Newbridge.

Eyre Powell is one of 3 Direct Provision Centres, reported to have had some residents, from each, working in the Irish Dog Foods factory in Naas.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!