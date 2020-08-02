Sunday Sportsbeat

Court Appearance Today (Sunday) - Suspected Fatal Rathangan Assault

: 08/02/2020 - 14:00
Author: Thomas Maher
Kfm News Default Logo

The man in his 20s arrested in connection with the suspected fatal assault of a man in his 30s on Friday, 31st July 2020, at Glenaree Bridge, Rathangan, County Kildare, has been charged.

He is due to appear before Naas District Court at 3pm today Sunday, 2nd August 2020.

