25 Years Old Man Charged Over Rathangan Death

: 08/02/2020 - 16:48
Author: Thomas Maher
A 25-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Roy Hopkins, who died following an assault in Rathangan on Friday night.

The body of Mr. Hopkins was found around 9pm that night.

Robert Broughan, St Patrick’s Park, Rathangan, was charged at Naas District Court this afternoon.

Detective Garda Seamus Doyle told the court that when Mr Broughan was charged at 2 o'clock today (Sunday), he replied: "Are we going to Naas?"

The detective said Mr Broughan and Mr Hopkins were known to each other and attended the scene together.

The detective said Mr Hopkins died following an assault by a “blunt instrument” which Gardaí believe to be a baseball bat.

The defendant was remanded in custody at Cloverhill prison until Thursday, August 6th, when he will appear before Naas District Court via video link.

The court also ordered that he will have a full psychological assessment .

