The Government plans to plant 22 million trees across the country over the next 20 years.

That's the equivalent of planting more than 6,000 Croke Park pitches every year until 2040, according to the Irish Independent.

Increasing tree cover is a pledge in the Government's Climate Action Plan.

If successful, the area of land under trees could increase by 20 percent, but it would still leave Ireland at the bottom in Europe for forest cover, ahead only of Malta.

Stock image: Pixabay