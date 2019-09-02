The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Young Boy Killed As Hurricane Dorian Makes Landfall In The Bahamas.

: 09/02/2019 - 11:33
Author: Ciara Plunkett
the_bahamas.jpg

A young boy has died after Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas.

His sister is missing, while the winds of up to 185 miles per hour have been described as "catastrophic."

US meteorologists say the storm has the second-highest sustained wind speeds of any Atlantic storm on record.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!