Naas Purple Flag Working Group Formed.

: 09/02/2019 - 11:55
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A working group to act on Naas' Purple Flag status has been formed.

The flag is an accreditation awarded on the basis of excellence of night-life in a given town.

Purple Flag towns and cities benefit from more visitors, lower crime and anti-social behaviour, and improved perceptions of centres.

Naas Social Democrat Councillor, Bill Clear, is Chair of the new Working Group

He says  “Purple Flag status is one which we should all be proud of and demonstrates our ‘one team’ mentality to ensure Naas is a safe, prosperous place to visit and enjoy what is on offer.  There is  work to be done, and we will continue to identify challenges and put in place plans to address them”

Image: Bill Clear ( Chairperson of the newly formed Purple Flag working group) Jennifer Forster ( Membership and Events Manager, County Kildare Chamber) Garda Gary Cogan and Joanne Bradbury. Las Radas Tapas Bar

 

 

