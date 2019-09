Gardai in Newbridge are investigating the burning out of a car in the town.

It happened beside College Farm Gate Apartments in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Newbridge Fire Brigade attended the scene.

Gardai have confirmed that a squad car attended from Kildare Town, as the Newbridge vehicle was deployed elsewhere at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai at Newbridge on 045-431-212.