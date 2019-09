Nurses are warning of a dangerous winter ahead, after the trolley crisis reached record highs this summer.

There were 9,562 patients forced to wait on trolleys for a hospital bed last month, of whom 489 were at Naas General Hospital.

The national figure is the highest ever recorded in August.

INMO General Secretary, Naas woman, Phil Ni Sheaghdha says the HSE recruitment ban has got to go - so that people get the care they need: