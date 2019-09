795 were born to Kildare mothers in the first three months of this year.

The Central Statistics Office says there were 388 boys and 407 girls.

Kildare's birth rate, at 13.8, is above the state average of 13.1.

261 births in the county took place, according to the CSO, "outside" marriage or a civil partnership.

The average age of Kildare women welcoming their first baby during that period was 29.4.

